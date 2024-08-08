Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0562 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $372.91 million and $4.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00036520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,641,087,951 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

