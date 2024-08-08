Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.40 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

