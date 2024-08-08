Threshold (T) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Threshold has a market cap of $198.11 million and $11.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.44 or 0.96631890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01866703 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $5,530,423.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

