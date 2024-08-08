Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tidewater updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tidewater Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $87.28. 861,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,051. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.52.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $17,224,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,099.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $17,224,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,099.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,156.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,909 shares of company stock valued at $54,277,485. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

