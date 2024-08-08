Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TYGO

Tigo Energy Price Performance

TYGO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,034. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.