Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Releases Earnings Results

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Tigo Energy updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

TYGO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,985. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYGO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

