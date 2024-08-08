Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 3,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,947. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $105.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $28.59.
About Timothy Plan International ETF
