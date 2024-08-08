Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. 2,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

