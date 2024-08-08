Titon (LON:TON) Shares Up 2.1%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.91). Approximately 11,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.
