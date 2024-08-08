TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLD traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.65. The stock had a trading volume of 398,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,783. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.11.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

