Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of COOK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 789,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $353.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.15. Traeger has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Traeger by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Traeger by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 805,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Traeger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

