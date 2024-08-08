TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $32.62-33.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 32.620-33.420 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.6 %

TDG stock traded up $31.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,233.37. The company had a trading volume of 139,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,653. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,283.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,234.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.19.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

