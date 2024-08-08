Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 601,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.23. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

In other news, Director Deepti Jain bought 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Mott bought 36,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $161,192.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,558.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deepti Jain bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,235 shares in the company, valued at $140,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

