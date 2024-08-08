Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Trex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $60.67. 1,600,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,138. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.