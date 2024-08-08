Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 718,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trex by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 938,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 670,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after buying an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

