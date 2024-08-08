Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.16 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of TSE stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

