Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Trinseo Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,104. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.16 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

About Trinseo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

