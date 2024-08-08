Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 1,871,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.