Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
TRIP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. 963,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
