Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax Eurobox Stock Performance

Shares of BOXE traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.77 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 62,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.29. Tritax Eurobox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Tritax Eurobox alerts:

About Tritax Eurobox

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Eurobox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Eurobox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.