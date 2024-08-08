Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Lowered to $19.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

TROX stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 136.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

