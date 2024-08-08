TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

