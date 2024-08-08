Truist Financial Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $137.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Prologis stock opened at $120.15 on Monday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

