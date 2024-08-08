Truist Financial Increases Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $22.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

Safehold stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 38.83 and a quick ratio of 42.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Safehold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 49.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 7.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

