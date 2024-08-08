Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s previous close.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 3,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,105. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after buying an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.