Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s previous close.
TYRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on TYRA
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after buying an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tyra Biosciences
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Big 3 Music Giant Warner: Streaming Boom Sends Shares Higher
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.