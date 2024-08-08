Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.47.

NYSE UBER traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. 13,741,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,266,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

