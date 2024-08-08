UBS Group Trims Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Target Price to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,903. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

