UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,784. UGI has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGI

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.