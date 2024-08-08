UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,829. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Report on UMH Properties

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.