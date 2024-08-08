Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, RTT News reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour updated its FY25 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,350,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

