Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $7.47. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 4,595,286 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 17.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

