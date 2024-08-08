United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. United Maritime had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

United Maritime stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,238. United Maritime has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

