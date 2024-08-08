Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Unitil Price Performance

NYSE UTL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $57.30. 38,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $926.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Unitil has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

