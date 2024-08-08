Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

UTI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 7,741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $1,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,553 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 351,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 47,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

