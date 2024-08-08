Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Upstart updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Upstart Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,782,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Upstart from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,041,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,041,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,610 shares of company stock worth $4,725,533. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

