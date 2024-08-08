Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Upwork traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 430202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Several other research firms have also commented on UPWK. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 679,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 549,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

