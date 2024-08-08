USDB One Day Volume Hits $32.51 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. USDB has a market cap of $299.85 million and $32.51 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDB has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 303,102,160 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 303,852,712.32412654.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

