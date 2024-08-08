USDB Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.97 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. USDB has a total market cap of $301.03 million and approximately $30.97 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000103 BTC.

USDB’s total supply is 303,530,084 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 303,852,712.32412654. The last known price of USDB is 1.00164994 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $33,295,149.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

