V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

V.F. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

V.F. stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

