V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

V.F. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

