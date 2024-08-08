Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Up 0.5%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 11,545,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 26,080,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

