Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 863 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $104.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,373. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

