Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 923,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
