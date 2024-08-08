Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 923,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.