Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.91. The company had a trading volume of 901,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Citigroup upped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

