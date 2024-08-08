Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.8 %

MPC traded up $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $174.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

