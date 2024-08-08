Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HLAL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

