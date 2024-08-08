Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.00. 954,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,699. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $215.37 and a 52-week high of $290.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.