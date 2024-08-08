Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

NOW traded up $19.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $796.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,167. The company has a market capitalization of $163.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $751.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $754.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $6,855,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

