Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.49. 1,140,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,333. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.