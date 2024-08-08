Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $48.04. 819,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.